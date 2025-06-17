Ryan Lowe says Latics have been hard at work behind the scenes to bring in new blood

Ryan Lowe says he's 'very hopeful' Wigan Athletic will be able to add to their squad before the players return for pre-season training at the end of the month.

Sign up to our Wigan Athletic newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Wigan Today, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Latics head coach - who replaced Shaun Maloney in March - has so far added only Scottish midfielder Fraser Murray to his squad this summer, on a free transfer from Kilmarnock.

Most of the activity has been on the backroom staff, with Nicky Adams (first-team coach), Tony Warner (goalkeeping coach) and Joe Riley (chief scout) joining Glenn Whelan, who has been promoted to assistant head coach.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Head of recruitment Steven Gormal has left the club, meaning the structure regarding ins and outs has changed, but Lowe says it's been business as usual behind the scenes.

When asked about imminent arrivals, Lowe said: "We're very hopeful about that. As you can imagine, Joe Riley has got straight down to work after joining the club from Fleetwood Town. He knows the league, he knows the players, and he's been like a breath of fresh air already.

"Having played with me at Bury, and played under me at Plymouth Argyle, he will know exactly what I want which is a massive plus.

"Him and Gregor (Rioch, sporting director) have been working hard and tirelessly behind the scenes, bringing players to our attention. We know what the players we want look like, and they're already on with the agents to discuss all of that.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"We've already had our first one through the door in Fraser Murray, who I've been watching closely for the last few months. He was brought to my attention when I first arrived, I watched all the stuff on him, and we went up and watched him.

"Great lad, great character, and he will bring something different to us...hopefully some goals and assists! He's a good age, and I think he's going to be a good signing for us."

Lowe also reiterated the fact that his priority this summer is to add firepower to a team that was the lowest scorers in League One during 2024/25.

"We're obviously going to be linked with loads of players over the summer," he added. "But the main objective is to get some strikers into the building.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"We've only got one, in young (Maleace) Asamoah, so that's where the main focus will obviously be...but we're having to be patient on that.

"We've spoken to several players, several agents, I've done several Zooms, and shown them what we're about...the players we have in and around.

"But it's important we keep that in-house because obviously a lot of clubs are in the same market for the same players."

Lowe has already confirmed he has been given assurances from the top that he will be supported in his attempts to reshape the squad into his mould.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"We do have those resources required, yes," he said. "I've had that backing that we will have those resources at my disposal.

"We will have money to spend, but we will make sure we spend it wisely. I'll always spend it as though it's my own money, I'll never spend it willy nilly.”