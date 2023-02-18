Wigan Athletic boss provides update on injured Jack Whatmough - as well as missing Miguel Azeez

The big defender - who signed a new contract earlier in the week - limped off during the 0-0 draw with Norwich.

With Martin Kelly already ruled out for the season with a serious knee injury, Maloney is hoping it's not a case of deja vu.

Jack Whatmough is helped from the field after damaging a knee against Norwich

"We don't know yet on that one, we might have to wait a couple of days," he said. "He's in a brace at the moment, and we'll wait to find out the extent.

"Hopefully it's more precautionary than anything else."

Maloney has also been without on-loan Arsenal centre-back Omar Rekik, who limped off towards the end of his debut at Blackburn on February 6.

With the small matter of a local derby against Preston next up, Maloney is hoping for some good news on the fitness front.

"We'll give Omar until the last moment, we'll see on that," he said. “He's probably looking like 50/50.

"He has a really slight adductor issue, and we have to give him a bit of time.

"He didn't play a lot of football before he came here, but he has to show me this week he's fit to play on Saturday.

"But I'm more than happy with Steven Caulker in that position.

"He's another who didn't play too much football before he came here, but he's been working his socks off and we're seeing a different Steven Caulker.

"We also had Curtis Tilt in the squad, Joe Bennett is back fit now, so we're not looking too bad."

Maloney also provided an update on fellow Arsenal loanee Miguel Azeez, who was suspended for the Scot's first game in charge, but hasn’t been seen since.

"Miguel is competing to be in the squad," added Maloney.

"It's just in that position, I've been really pleased with Max Power’s performances, and his understanding of that position.

"You can see the fans are starting to see and starting to understand that as well.

"We've also got Christ (Tiehi), and Tom Naylor, who have also done well and, when players do that, I have to stick with them.