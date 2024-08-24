Wigan Athletic boss provides update on 'injured' Matt Smith and Joe Hugill, and 'missing' Calvin Ramsay and Josh Stones
Playmaker Matt Smith was forced off just before the hour mark, to be replaced by teenager Kai Payne.
However, fears of a lay-off were swiftly rebuffed by the manager, who says he also withdrew on-loan Manchester United striker Joe Hugill in the final quarter for the same reason.
"Matt just had cramp," said Maloney. "We pressed so aggressively in the first half, and he got through a lot of work.
"I knew I'd need Kai today because of that...and it was the same with Joe Hugill."
The Latics chief was also asked about on-loan Liverpool right-back Calvin Ramsay and young forward Josh Stones, who were absent from the matchday 18.
"Calvin had a tight adductor, and he should be back in the middle of next week," added Maloney.
"I know he's close to the Scotland squad, so he'll be in contention to play at Birmingham.
"With Josh, it was just a decision between him and Chris Sze, because I knew I'd need Kai on the bench.
"Josh has to fight his way back in, and be ready for Birmingham."
Latics were also without defender Luke Robinson, midfielder Tyrese Francois, winger Jonny Smith, forward Michael Olakigbe and back-up goalkeeper Tom Watson for the game.
None of them will be available before the first international break of the season, at the beginning of next month.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.