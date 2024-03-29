Wigan Athletic boss provides update on Jason Kerr, Jordan Jones...and Josh Stones!

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The duo were surprise omissions from the 18, with Charlie Goode drafted into the backline and Tom Pearce given a rare outing down the left-hand side.

"Jason was a personal reason, he arrived back really late last night," said the Latics boss.

Shaun Maloney provided updates on Jason Kerr, Josh Stones and Jordan Jones after the draw against Burton

"He wasn't available for the game, which is obviously fine of course, some things are bigger than football.

"Hopefully he'll be okay for Monday (at Cambridge).

"Jordan took a knock in training, and he is very unlikely to be right for Cambridge either."

Maloney also provided an update on young striker Josh Stones, who has been out since the turn of the year after damaging a foot while on loan at National League outfit Oldham.

The former England Schoolboys international posted a picture on social media on Thursday of him back on the grass at Christopher Park, leading to some fans dreaming of an unlikely return before the end of the campaign.

Maloney, though, says that's wishful thinking.

"That was his first session since coming back from surgery," the Latics boss added. "I'm still being told it's going to be the end of April when he's back in training.

"So if that's the case, I don't think that's going to happen.

"We're looking at a situation where he's going to be close to full fitness by the end of the season, and then it's going to be a big off-season for him.