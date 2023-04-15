News you can trust since 1853
Wigan Athletic boss pulls no punches in brutal assessment of Blackpool setback

Shaun Maloney felt Wigan Athletic's 1-0 defeat at fellow strugglers Blackpool 'probably epitomised everything that is wrong with the club at the moment, and where the squad is at'.

By Paul Kendrick
Published 15th Apr 2023, 21:26 BST- 1 min read

Jerry Yates' goal on two minutes was the difference at Bloomfield Road, as the bottom two sides in the Championship served up a game befitting of those standings.

REPORT: Blackpool 1 Wigan Athletic 0
While Blackpool didn't threaten Ben Amos' goal again, Latics were unable to muster a shot worthy of the name.

Shaun Maloney pulled no punches after Latics' 1-0 defeat Blackpool
And Maloney pulled no punches in his post-match assessment.

"I think today probably epitomised everything that is wrong with the club at the moment, and where the squad is at," he said.

"If you look at the data, and also use your eyes, we are the worst attacking team in the league.

"I think that's a really clear point that, from day one, I knew.

"I knew we had to improve defensively to give us any chance in games, and we have.

"But in reality, we're lacking a lot in an attacking sense.

"At times we could get into some really dangerous areas,

"But once you get into those dangerous areas, at that moment you need certain profiles - speed, one-v-one ability, to really take advantage of that.

"Otherwise, it becomes what it was.

"You can dominate the ball, crosses, get into the final third, whatever...it makes no difference if you don't have that real talent, that profile, to hurt the opposition.

"In fairness to Blackpool, they have players like that, they had one chance, and they scored from it.

"We dominate the ball, we get into certain areas but we have to be more threatening, more dangerous."

