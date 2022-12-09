The new era at Latics begins this weekend in the less-than-welcoming surroundings of the Den.

But after a week and half of getting to know his players on the training ground, he can't wait to get out there into match conditions.

Kolo Toure takes training at Christopher Park

"It won't be easy, especially at Millwall, but there's never a good moment to play any football team," he said.

"I can't wait for everything, but most importantly to help the players to be the best they can be.

"I've really enjoyed my first week here and I can't wait for what is to come."

Toure admits he's been blown over by the welcome he's received at Wigan.

"The one thing that hit me from the start was the people," he explained.

"This is a people's club, from the board all the way through to the fans, and I've already been struck by that.

"Everybody at the training ground, the staff, the players, were very warm people, and also very hard-working people.

"This club also has a great history. We are fighting in the relegation zone of the Championship at the moment, but it's not so long ago this was a Premier League club.

"Wigan is known all over the world...wherever you go, people are talking about Wigan.

"I've had some tough games against Wigan over the years, I remember them well!

"This was always a tough stadium to come to, and a great stadium to play football in.

"Some great players have played here, (Pascal) Chimbonda...Arouna Kone, my friend from the Ivory Coast...a great club to be part of."

There is one major decision Toure has yet to make ahead of Saturday - suit or tracksuit!

"I'm still thinking about that, I haven't made up my mind yet," laughed Toure, who will become the first African to manage in the EFL.

"As football players, we much more used to be one of the team, wearing the tracksuits, being one of the team.

"As a player, I was moving all the time, and it's very important I stay engaged with the players during games, and being there for them.

