Dara Costelloe (far left) and Maleace Asamoah Jnr (far right) both bagged braces at Accrington

A brace each from substitutes Dara Costelloe and Maleace Asamoah Jnr saw Wigan Athletic come back from two goals down to wallop Accrington Stanley 4-2.

Accrington took the lead 11 minutes before the break through Shaun Whalley's effort from 25 yards.

Latics almost equalised immediately when a Jonny Smith free-kick was headed back by Jason Kerr into the path of Jon Mellish, whose volley from eight yards was well blocked.

The home side had three great chances at the beginning of the second period to double their advantage, but couldn't take any of them.

Charlie Caton fired wide and headed over, while Josh Woods blasted over from just outside the box.

Latics didn't heed the warnings, however, and it was 2-0 nine minutes after the restart.

Will Aimson tripped Whalley in the box, and the Accy skipper picked himself up before sending Sam Tickle the wrong way from 12 yards.

Only a brilliant save from Tickle prevented Woods from making it 3-0, and at that point it looked like a case of how many the home side would go on to score.

However, a raft of substitutions turned the game in Wigan's favour.

Two of the new-boys instantly combined, with Callum McManaman's cross being converted by Dara Costelloe with 25 minutes to go.

The equaliser arrived with 14 minutes to go when a left-wing cross was nodded back by Jason Kerr for Maleace Asamoah Jnr - another replacement - to volley home.

Within seconds of the restart, Latics had a penalty when Kerr was taken out as he tried to get on the end of a cross.

Costelloe sent the penalty low into the bottom corner and, although Accy hit the outside of the post through Tyler Walton, Asamoah Jnr scored his second and Latics' fourth with virtually the very last kick.