The Latics boss felt his side edged the opening 45 minutes at the Coventry Building Society Stadium, only to again come up short in front of goal.

Coventry then upped the ante in the second half, although it took an absolute fluke to open the scoring 13 minutes from time.

The return of Callum Lang was one of the few positives for Latics at Coventry

A long-range strike from Gusatvo Hamer took a massive deflection on its way past Jamie Jones.

And Latics were put out of their misery deep into stoppage-time when the impressive Viktor Gyokeres ran half the length of the field to slot home number two.

"It's another disappointing result for us," recognised Riochardson.

"I thought the first half was very even, neither goalkeeper had much to do, in fact we possibly shaded it as the away team.

"But in those moments, we've got to be a little bit better, certainly offensively, and make our moments count.

"Because you know there's also going to be certain spells for the opposition, and I thought they started the second half very rightly.

"The momentum swung their way and our distances became a little bit too open.

"But I thought we saw it through so to speak, we started to get up the pitch, only to suffer the sucker punch of the deflected goal, which was disappointing.

"The second goal, we're chasing the game, so I'm not really looking at that."

Latics have picked up only four points from their last 10 matches, and face a massive six-pointer against fourth-bottom Blackpool before the month-long break for the World Cup.

"You can't feel sorry for yourself, and won't feel sorry for ourselves," added Richardson.

"We knew our challenge last summer, coming into this league, with the group that we had, we knew it would be challenging.

"We've accepted the challenge, and you can never knock their effort, to run, to work, to defend.

"Of course we could be better in some moments, we've got to look for that bit of quality.

"But you look at Coventry, they've been going well for some years now, building and recruiting really well.