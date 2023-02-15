Ashley Fletcher's second-half equaliser made it a five-point return from Maloney's first three games in charge, after a draw at Blackburn and a home victory over Huddersfield.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Scot had raised eyebrows with his team selection, - leaving out both Callum Lang and Will Keane - and he made three substitutions at the break after Latics trailed 1-0 to Rob Atkinson's free header.

Shaun Maloney saw his Latics side pick up a precious point at Bristol City

With bottom two Blackpool and Huddersfield both losing, it was a good night for Latics, who can climb out of the bottom three for the first time in months with victory over Norwich at the DW on Saturday.

"I feel very happy with that, tonight's probably the happiest I've been out of the three games," enthused Maloney.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Obviously going into the break 1-0 down, I felt we had to make changes, and I asked the team to show me a bit more . and they did

"It was nothing to do with the performances of the three lads who came off, and I told them that.

"It was just a tactical thing, because I'd seen the way Bristol City were hurting us, and I didn't think we were aggressive enough in possession.

"I needed to change the profile of some of the players, and as a manager you have to make those decisions.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"But it's the players who are the ones who change the game, and I thought all the subs who came on were very good.

"Even Tom Naylor coming on at the end produced a block that changed the game, and that's typical of what I'm getting from the players.

"Overall I was very happy with the performance.

"I was unhappy with the goal we conceded, but the team is scrapping for their lives and they're giving me everything.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"On the ball, I think we can play even better, and be a bit more aggressive in terms of our positioning.

"But I've seen how good the players can be, and I just think they just need to believe that, which is my job, to give them that little bit of confidence.