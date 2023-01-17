Thelo Aasgaard had put Latics ahead with a superb volley seconds after the restart.

Advertisement Hide Ad

But Cauley Woodrow levelled within four minutes, and Latics were indebted to James McClean for clearing a Harry Cornick shot off the line.

Latics were denied a penalty in the second half for this challenge on Tom Naylor

With extra-time looming - and 97 minutes on the clock - it was Luton who pinched it when Elijah Adabayo slotted past Ben Amos from close range.

Leaving Toure to reflect on an eighth match in charge without a win, but satisfied with the shift his side had put in.

Advertisement Hide Ad

"I'm gutted for the boys, they gave everything," he said.

"They worked hard from the first minute to the 98th minute, but unfortunately in these moments, a lack of concentration has cost us.

Advertisement Hide Ad

"It's painful, but we need to correct those moments within the game.

"For everything they've given, though, I feel gutted.

Advertisement Hide Ad

"They deserved more than what they got, but it's the little details that make a big difference.

"I think Luton played well, to be honest, they put us under pressure, and created a few chances.

Advertisement Hide Ad

"We created some chances, and it was in the balance.

"I felt like we looked really strong and it could have gone either way.

Advertisement Hide Ad

"But it went to Luton, and that's part of the game."

Jack Whatmough was in the thick of it in both boxes, pulling off a superb block at one end before seeing a header from a Max Power cross just about scrambled away.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Latics also saw a strong penalty shout in the second half turned down, after Tom Naylor appeared to be felled in the box.

"That's part of the game,. like I said, and these things happen in the game," added the Latics boss.

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Sometimes they go for you, sometimes they go against you - last week it was us that scored in stoppage-time (at Cardiff).