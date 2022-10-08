Wigan Athletic boss reacts to home defeat to Cardiff City

Latics slumped to a second defeat in the space of four days as the Bluebirds ran out deserved 3-1 victors at the DW Stadium.

Callum Robinson's seventh-minute goal set the tone for what followed, with former Latics loanee Sheyi Ojo doubling the lead just after the hour mark.

Leam Richardson speaks to the media after Latics' 3-1 home defeat to Cardiff

Charlie Wyke's header with eight minutes remaining made for a grandstand finish, but Ryan Wintle's vicious free-kick in the first of seven added minutes nipped any hope of a point in the bud.

"I'm obviously disappointed with the result," said the Latics boss.

"The main disappointment is the way we started the game, and going behind so early.

"We wanted to start with a real intent, after such a tough game on Wednesday night, when we probably came away with a result we didn't deserve.

"I was disappointed with certain moments, and I just thought Cardiff were more clinical than we were.

"When you dissect it after the game without emotion, we had 35 crosses and 60 per cent possession.

"And there were a few moments where, if you fall on the right side, it's a different game.

"But fair play to Cardiff, and congratulations to them for the win."

Latics have little time to lick their wounds, in the midst of a gruelling programme of a dozen matches in the space of 42 days.

“It’s important we learn," Richardson added. "Another fantastic football club is coming to ours in a few days, so we’ll digest and learn from today.

“The lads will be very similar to myself. We try not to dissect things straight after the game because there is a lot of emotion running through.

"We will certainly be in tomorrow, and be better looking ahead to Tuesday.

“We’ve got a fantastic group of players with a fantastic work ethic who want to be better.

"We’re not going to get to the top of Mount Everest overnight, but we’ve got to keep making those small steps forward.”

Latics couldn’t make the most of some early pressure and fell behind on seven minutes.

Niels Nkounkou played in Robinson, who slotted past Ben Amos without too much fuss.

And Latics were given a lifeline when Cardiff’s Mark Harris fired well wide from a great position.

Cardiff were knocking on the door, however, and doubled their lead with 25 minutes to go.

Callum O’Dowda crossed from the right and Ojo volleyed home from bang in front.

Wintle had the ball in the net moments later, but the flag was upon the far side to save Latics.

Latics threw on four substitutes in the final quarter and one of them – Tom Naylor – crossed for Wyke to head home with eight minutes to go.

But in the first of seven added minutes, Cardiff grabbed their third goal when Wintle lashed the ball past Amos from out on the right-hand flank.

Wigan almost pulled one back only for Cedric Kipre – returning to the club he left in the summer of 2000 – cleared off the line after a scramble.