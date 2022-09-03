Wigan Athletic boss reacts to Luton triumph

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Latics had trailed at the break through Carlton Morris' header, and had goalkeeper Ben Amos to thank for the scoreline not being far worse.

But a triple substitution on the hour mark - which saw Graeme Shinnie, Thelo Aasgaard and Nathan Broadhead enter the fray - turned the game in the visitors' favour.

Leam Richardson

With 10 minutes to go, Callum Lang fired home a shot that deflected in off Luton's Tom Lockyer.

Then, with only two minutes remaining, substitute Thelo Aasgaard curled home a wonderful shot from the edge of the box to secure all three points.

"Firstly I have to complement the players," said Richardson.

"When you come to Kenilworth Road, to play against Luton Town, you know what to expect.

"You have to match their fight, their output, their intensity, and silence the crowd.

"They ask you a lot of questions, and they certainly did that in the first half, although I was probably more disappointed with ourselves.

"We must respect the ball a lot more, because teams like Luton don't give you the ball back, they like to service the box and get numbers in there.

"That was the disappointment at half-time, the lads were just as disappointed as I was, but I thought in the second half we were worthy of the result.

"Even with 10 minutes to go, you must always have belief, and make sure you have enough goals on the pitch to make something happen.

"I thought the momentum was in our favour heading into the last 10 minutes, we do tend to finish games strongly.

"It's all about the collective, the bar is set by the players, we saw that all last season.

"It's up to them to maintain that, and raise it if they can.

"Someone like Thelo Aasgaard, the habits he has at the training ground, and the work ethic he has, it normally sees you right on a Saturday."