Wigan Athletic boss reacts to Morecambe victory

Goals from Josh Magennis, Jason Kerr, Will Keane and Stephen Humphrys saw Latics close the gap on leaders Rotherham to a single point, with two games in hand.

Morecambe's best spell was when they made it 2-1 at the start of the second period thanks to Dylan Connolly's penalty, but Latics' quality told in the end.

Jason Kerr accepts the celebrations from his team-mates after scoring the second goal

And with next weekend's trip to Burton being postponed due to international call-ups, Richardson knew the importance of keeping up the pressure on their promotion rivals.

"Credit goes to the players, who've rounded off another big week in the right way," he said.

"Starting at MK last weekend, a difficult Tuesday night at Crewe, and then another positive performance and a positive result.

"I've got to again compliment not just the players but also the staff for working so hard to ensure they're able to keep picking up results.

"We knew Morecambe wouldn't make it easy for you - no team in this league will do that.

"You've got to make sure in the periods of the game they have, you've got to be clean in your work, because games can change on one decision, like a penalty.

"I just thought our lads were very professional all afternoon, we posed a threat all afternoon, and we deserved to win the game."

Wigan's day was made even better with news of Rotherham's surprise 3-0 home defeat to Shrewsbury.

Not that Richardson is in danger of getting carried away.

"At the end of the season, you have to accumulate an amount of points to get you where you want to be," he added.

"Without showing any disrespect to anyone, we have to concentrate on ourselves, and focus first and foremost on getting the amount of points we need.

"Whatever goes on elsewhere, we can't control, it's somewhat irrelevant.

"But if results elsewhere go our way, we'll take it."