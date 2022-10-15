Wigan Athletic boss reacts to Sunderland setback
Leam Richardson felt Wigan Athletic paid a high price for trying to 'play the result' rather than the game after getting themselves ahead at Sunderland.
Charlie Wyke's 44th-minute goal gave the visitors a half-time lead at the Stadium of Light.
But the home side came roaring back into it after the break, and goals from Elliot Embleton and Dennis Cirkin gave them a victory they merited overall
Most Popular
"I'd start by giving credit to Sunderland for the result," acknowledged Richardson.
"I thought we were worthy of the lead at half-time, we were very competitive and very good in and out of possession.
"In the second half, we didn't quite deal with that 15-20 minute spell they had.
"And their goals are disappointing...one of them's from our goal and the other's from a quick free-kick.
"But fair play to them, they have some very good players, and very good players in one-v-ones.
"You have to manage those moments and those situations better, though, and we're disappointed we weren't able to do that."
Richardson recognised the game-plan had worked a treat for 45 minutes, before it all went wrong in the second period.
"I thought we always looked dangerous on the counter, our distances were very good," the Latics boss added.
"I just thought in the second half we possibly played the result a little bit.
"For 15-20 minutes we were maye five yards too deep, and our distances weren't as good.
"And overall, we were nowhere near as good as we were in the first half.
"But in the closing stages, when they maye started to play the result a little, we had a few half-chances."