Monday's home defeat to Hull City was Latics' third 4-1 defeat in the space of a week over the festive period.

Advertisement Hide Ad

It leaves the club rock bottom of the Championship - albeit only three points adrift of safety.

Latics chairman Talal Al Hammad, with club doctor Jonathan Tobin

And the chairman has pledged to rectify the situation during one of the most important transfer windows in recent history.

"I want to extend a heartfelt apology to all of you for our team's recent performance," he posted on his Twitter account shortly after the Hull setback.

Advertisement Hide Ad

"We understand that you expect and deserve the best from us, and we are deeply sorry that we have not been able to deliver that in recent times.

"Please know that we are doing everything in our power to turn things around and provide the level of excellence that you have come to expect from us.

Advertisement Hide Ad

"This includes entering the market to make the necessary changes and improvements to our team.

"We are determined to do whatever it takes to become stronger and more competitive, and we are confident that these changes will pay off in the long run.

Advertisement Hide Ad

"I also want to express my gratitude for your continued encouragement and support.

"Your encouragement and belief in us have meant so much to the team.

Advertisement Hide Ad

"We are determined to make things right.

"Thank you for your understanding and for standing by us.

Advertisement Hide Ad