News you can trust since 1853
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV

Wigan Athletic chairman makes public apology - and pledges help is on the way

Talal Al Hammad has issued a 'heartfelt apology' to Wigan Athletic supporters for the recent downturn in fortunes - and pledged to make the 'necessary changes and improvements' during the January transfer window.

By Paul Kendrick
4 minutes ago - 1 min read
Updated 2nd Jan 2023, 6:59pm

Monday's home defeat to Hull City was Latics' third 4-1 defeat in the space of a week over the festive period.

Read More
REPORT: Wigan Athletic 1 Hull City 4
Hide Ad

It leaves the club rock bottom of the Championship - albeit only three points adrift of safety.

Latics chairman Talal Al Hammad, with club doctor Jonathan Tobin
Most Popular

And the chairman has pledged to rectify the situation during one of the most important transfer windows in recent history.

"I want to extend a heartfelt apology to all of you for our team's recent performance," he posted on his Twitter account shortly after the Hull setback.

Hide Ad

"We understand that you expect and deserve the best from us, and we are deeply sorry that we have not been able to deliver that in recent times.

"Please know that we are doing everything in our power to turn things around and provide the level of excellence that you have come to expect from us.

Hide Ad

"This includes entering the market to make the necessary changes and improvements to our team.

"We are determined to do whatever it takes to become stronger and more competitive, and we are confident that these changes will pay off in the long run.

Hide Ad

"I also want to express my gratitude for your continued encouragement and support.

"Your encouragement and belief in us have meant so much to the team.

Hide Ad

"We are determined to make things right.

"Thank you for your understanding and for standing by us.

Hide Ad

"We hope to repay your faith in us with improved performances on the field."