Wigan Athletic chairman makes public apology - and pledges help is on the way
Talal Al Hammad has issued a 'heartfelt apology' to Wigan Athletic supporters for the recent downturn in fortunes - and pledged to make the 'necessary changes and improvements' during the January transfer window.
Monday's home defeat to Hull City was Latics' third 4-1 defeat in the space of a week over the festive period.
It leaves the club rock bottom of the Championship - albeit only three points adrift of safety.
And the chairman has pledged to rectify the situation during one of the most important transfer windows in recent history.
"I want to extend a heartfelt apology to all of you for our team's recent performance," he posted on his Twitter account shortly after the Hull setback.
"We understand that you expect and deserve the best from us, and we are deeply sorry that we have not been able to deliver that in recent times.
"Please know that we are doing everything in our power to turn things around and provide the level of excellence that you have come to expect from us.
"This includes entering the market to make the necessary changes and improvements to our team.
"We are determined to do whatever it takes to become stronger and more competitive, and we are confident that these changes will pay off in the long run.
"I also want to express my gratitude for your continued encouragement and support.
"Your encouragement and belief in us have meant so much to the team.
"We are determined to make things right.
"Thank you for your understanding and for standing by us.
"We hope to repay your faith in us with improved performances on the field."