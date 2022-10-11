Wigan Athletic boss reacts to victory over Blackburn Rovers

The Latics boss made a point of going over to the East Stand before kick-off to rally the more vocal end of the fanbase.

What followed was the best atmosphere of the season at the DW, which led to arguably the best team performance, and a first home win in more than six months.

Leam Richardson rallies the fans before the victory over Blackburn

On-loan Everton forward Nathan Broadhead’s 62nd-minute goal was the difference between the two sides, and enough to send Latics back up to ninth in the table ahead of Saturday’s trip to Sunderland.

"It's a gesture I believe in, and I think it's important to acknowledge supporters spending their hard-earned money to come and watch their team,” said Richardson.

"After the game there's always a lot of emotion, but before the game I know our fans always get behind the players.

"We know ourselves, at some point we never thought these nights would come again.

"It was only not so long ago we found ourselves in a dark place, and I think sometimes it's easy to forget that.

"We've come on leaps and bounds as a football club, and we find ourselves at a really good level now.

"Under the lights, local derby, midweek, both sets of fans were up for it, and that meant both sets of players were as well.

"We feed off the fans, and the fans feed off us, it's a real collective effort here.

"You always try to be competitive in every game, and tonight was no different.

"I thought we did the basics a lot better than we have in recent games.

"At this level, if you don't do all the basics right, you tend to fall away in terms of the result.

"I thought that was the only difference tonight, and maybe that result was on the back of the output we had at Hull and against Cardiff.

