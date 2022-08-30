Wigan Athletic boss reacts to West Brom draw

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Latics took the lead inside seven minutes through Josh Magennis.

But a mistake by Tom Naylor – whose backpass towards Jack Whatmough was way short – allowed Karlan Grat to equaliser midway through the first half.

Josh Magennis is mobbed after his opening goal

"I thought a draw was a fair result,” said the Latics boss.

"We're obviously disappointed after taking the lead, and the manner of their equaliser.

"But when lads make honest mistakes like we did - and I mean this genuinely - I have no problem with that at all.

"I have a problem when players don't run hard, or work hard, or have good habits throughout the week - I have big problems with that.

"But when they make honest mistakes, I have absolutely no issues.

"And we have to keep reminding ourselves of the clubs we're going head to head with here.

"We're still only just over a year from coming out of administration, and we're coming up against the likes of West Brom, Burnley and Norwich.

"Tonight you're talking about a manager with more than 1,000 games behind him, with a team that will be aiming for a top-six position, the calibre of player is there for all to see.

"Our lads are learning, they're very honest, and they've accepted the challenge in front of them, which is being ready to go every 72 hours.”

Richardson did all he could to tip the balance Wiga’s way, sending on Thelo Aasgaard, Nathan Broadhead and Charlie Wyke in the final quarter.

"We always try to be proactive, and be on the front foot, trying to win games,” he added.

"You could see with the subs we made, all offensive changes, we were trying to get goals on the pitch.

"Broady's come up with a great bit of skill at the end, and if Charlie manages to get on the end of it, it's a great night.

"But we'll take the point, and add it to the total."