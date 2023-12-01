Wigan Athletic boss reacts to York City FA Cup triumph and cites 'main' goal

Shaun Maloney admitted advancing to round three of the FA Cup was the only thing that mattered after Wigan Athletic scraped past York City by Stephen Humphrys' second-half goal.

Shaun Maloney saw his Latics side avoid an FA Cup giant-killing at non-league York

Latics were made to fight all the way by the Minstermen - who are two divisions below their opponents, but gave everything they had for more than 100 minutes.

Sam Tickle was needed to make a stunning save after Humphrys had put Latics ahead on the hour mark, as the home side went in search of a leveller.

But having failed to take a number of other opportunities, Latics were hanging on right to the death.

Leaving Maloney pleased to be part of a third-round draw that will include the big boys from the Premier League and Championship.

When asked whether that was the main priority, Maloney said: "Definitely, I'm very happy about being in that third-round draw.

"I was reasonably happy with the performance, definitely in the second half, in the last few minutes, it got a little bit nervy, but overall I'm happy.

"The only criticism was the fact we could have been more clinical.

"But to be fair to York, they had a couple of chances as well.

"Once we started to control the game a bit, and understood we didn't have to attack every time we got the ball, we were fine.

"But I thought we played pretty well, and I am very happy with the players.

"We were a lot more controlled in the second half, I was far less frustrated standing at the side.

"But with the attacking players we have, I know at some point they are going to create or take a chance.

"The biggest thing was always to get through to the next round.

"And I'm really looking forward to what's to come in round three."

Humphrys could easily have had more goals, as he was twice denied by home goalkeeper David Stockdale.