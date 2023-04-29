Wigan Athletic boss reflects on a 'a deeply painful day' as relegation is confirmed

Latics conceded a stoppage-time equaliser to Yakou Meite in the 1-1 draw, which virtually relegates the Royals as well.

Only three points would have maintained Latics' slim but mathematical chances of staying up.

Shaun Maloney applauds the Latics fans after the game at Reading

But they were unable to hold on after Charlie Hughes headed them into an 81st-minute lead, leaving Maloney - and everyone - naturally deflated.

"It's really difficult...it was a really difficult feeling at the end, a very difficult day for everyone really," he said.

"It's just a real mixture of emotions, on a deeply painful day for everyone connected to the club.

"The players have given me everything, not just today but over the last 17 games.

"I couldn't have asked any more from them in terms of effort.

"We've won games, we've drawn games, we've lost games, but the players have been immense for me from day one.

"It's been such a unique situation this season for the club.

"You can almost break it down into three parts, three seasons, three managers.

"When we got the points deduction, I think we all knew it was going to be very difficult.

"But in terms of the [players, I just need to give them a big 'thank you' for everything they've given to me and also to the club.”

Latics' form since Maloney took charge in January has them nearer mid-table than the bottom of the table, adding to the feeling of 'what might have been'.

And the three-point deduction imposed for the failure to pay the staff on time on four occasions was ultimately decisive in preventing Latics taking it to the final day.

"I think that's where the real mix of emotions come from," Maloney added.

"The league table at the end of any season doesn't lie, and I think that's fair enough,

"But in the 17 games I've had, what the players have given me, we absolutely haven't been one of the worst three sides in the league.

"Over the course of the season, we are where we are, and when you factor in the points deduction, it's just been so, so disappointing.

"Look, when we had those three points taken away, I knew this day could come.

"I just believed we'd give ourselves a chance in every game to win, and we did that.

