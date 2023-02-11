Jack Whatmough's header with 10 minutes to go ensured Maloney's first home game in charge had the perfect finish.

Only goal difference now separates Latics from fourth-bottom Cardiff, with Latics looking like they have turned a massive corner.

Jack Whatmough was the hero of Latics' victory over Huddersfield

"I guess the result was all important today," said Maloney.

"Obviously you're really aware of the situation, but in terms of the work we put in, and how we prepared, I hope we took the pressure off the players.

"The performance, probably, was similar from both teams, they were possibly a bit more dominant in the first half, we were a bit more dominant in the second half.

"I definitely felt the momentum switch after half-time, and I'm just really pleased for the players.

"It gives them belief and a bit more confidence that this is possible.

"Neither side created too much, but our fans stuck with us, and at no point did I sense any negativity from the players.

"Big thanks to them for that, and also credit to the players for the fight they showed, all the way to the last free kick at the death.