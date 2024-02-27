Wigan Athletic boss reflects on another satisfying derby victory over Bolton Wanderers

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Latics followed up their 4-0 victory at Horwich last August with another three points - which was a completely different victory.

This time, the visitors dominated for long periods, only to be thwarted by the brilliance of England Under-21 goalkeeper Sam Tickle.

Sign up to our Wigan Athletic newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Wigan Today, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Stephen Humphrys' goal was the difference between Latics and Bolton at the DW

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

And when Latics needed a hero at the other end of the pitch, substitute Stephen Humphrys stepped up to prod home past Joel Coleman for the only goal.

"We obviously had to defend for long periods," acknowledged Maloney. "But I really liked some of the things we did in the first half with the ball, without creating a lot.

"Both teams were trying to play through each other, and I thought they were really good with the ball.

"I had to respect the players they have - I think they have a lot of good attacking players - and we tried to get pressure high up.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"At times it worked, and at times it didn't work. But yeah in that last 20 minutes or so, we had to defend and, in fairness to the lads, I thought they were brilliant.

"It was tough, really tough, out there and they really dug deep."

Maloney had called on Latics to 'leave it all out there' against their closest rivals, and he admits he was not disappointed as his men indeed gave everything for the cause.

"It was a derby, and in these types of games, in my experience, particularly being at home, you give absolutely everything...every tackle, every header, you give it your all," he added.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"In terms of tactical things, the fans aren't going to worry...as long as they see their players giving their all, they're happy - and they did.

"Trust me, I would have liked more of the ball, but it was tough out there, and we needed the fans, particularly near the end.

"Some of the lads were on their knees at the end, and they take all the credit there, along with the fans."

Wanderers – looking to beat Latics for the first time since January 2015 – had bossed the opening three-quarters of the encounter.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

But Tickle had kept them at bay with a string of fine saves.

Paris Maghoma, Eoin Toal (twice), Nathaniel Ogbeta and Josh Sheehan were all denied by the Academy product, as Latics struggled to get much going in the final third.

But it was the home side who took the lead with 21 minutes to go, when Humphrys – who had just replaced skipper Josh Magennis – played a one-two with on-loan Liverpool defender Luke Chambers before prodding the ball under Coleman.

The Bolton goalkeeper then made a superb save to deny Thelo Aasgaard, with Martial Godo firing just wide from a good position as Latics went for a killer second goal.