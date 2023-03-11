Wigan Athletic boss reflects on 'emotional' and 'very difficult' 48 hours

Latics' preparations for the trip to the runaway Championship leaders was overshadowed by the club confirming wages had been late for a fourth time this season.

That could lead to the suspended three-point penalty, which was placed on the club by the EFL, being enforced, which would further hamper Latics' attempts to avoid the drop.

Shaun Maloney addresses the media after Latics' 3-0 defeat at Burnley

On the field, the Clarets cruised to the three points against a Latics side that played with 10 men for three-quarters of the contest after Omar Rekik was sent off for two bookable offences.

All of which left Maloney with mixed feelings as he reflected on the sequence of events.

"It's been a very difficult 48 hours or so," said the Latics boss.

"In terms of on the pitch, I was actually super proud of the last half an hour.

"Once you're down to 10 men, they're a very difficult team to play against.

"The players showed resilience right to the end, and the supporters showed resilience right to the end, which we really appreciated

"There's a lot of pride - which is not always the case after a 3-0 defeat - but there definitely was today.

"Obviously the preparation for the game was a little bit harder than it usually is.

"But the mindset has to be from Monday we're ready to fight, because we've got a massive game against Coventry on Tuesday."

Maloney was asked how much of a bearing the off-field events had contributed to another on-field setback.

"I think once you get on the pitch, players get on with the game," he added.

"But certainly the preparation was affected by what's happened.

"And it's not just the players that have been affected...it's the staff, the support staff, training ground staff, stadium staff, we're all together.

"It's been a very emotional couple of days, and very difficult for everyone."

Maloney also had no issue with the sending-off of Rekik following two fouls on man of the match Nathan Tella.