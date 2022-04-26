Wigan Athletic boss reflects on Portsmouth setback

Latics appeared to have one foot back in the Championship at the halfway mark, with goals from Callum Lang and Will Keane giving them a 2-0 lead.

But it all went wrong after the break, with two goals from George Hirst restoring parity before substitute Aiden O'Brien won it with three minutes to go.

Latics still have their fate in their own hands, but remain one point from mathematically securing a top-two finish ahead of Saturday's trip to Shrewsbury.

"I'm obviously very disappointed with the manner of the result," said Richardson.

"But on the balance of the game, they were just a bit better than us offensively on the night.

"I thought we defended resolutely and well until the first goal, and then you'll debate the three goals.

"Whether there should have been a free-kick to us, and they played on.

"The second goal is obviously a mistake, and the third one is a set-piece.

"It's still all in our hands, we've worked tirelessly hard and nothing changes.

"Every single team in the league would swap places with us now, it's that challenging.

"It's just important to stay realistic, and this group of players has done consistently well for us all year.

"The habits will be the same at the weekend as they have been all year.