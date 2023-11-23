Wigan Athletic boss reports mixed injury news ahead of Leyton Orient trip

Shaun Maloney has reported mixed injury news ahead of Wigan Athletic's trip down to Leyton Orient this weekend.

Both goalkeeper Sam Tickle and centre-back Liam Morrison picked up injuries during their time away with England Under-21s and Scotland Under-21s respectively.

And while the former has escaped with a minor knock, the latter will be sidelined until mid-December.

"I think Sam will make it for the weekend," revealed Maloney.

"He trained on Thursday morning, and we'll see how he is, but I think he'll be okay."

The news regarding on-loan Bayern Munich defender Morrison was less positive.

"Liam won't make the weekend," the Latics boss added.

"He injured a quad in the first couple of days on the Scotland camp, so he's out.

"I'd say we're probably looking at the second or third week in December with him.

"So it's not a few days unfortunately, but more a few weeks."

Morrison's absence will be a huge blow to Latics, given his return to form in recent weeks which has helped to spark an upturn in fortunes.

"I think it's been a brilliant few weeks for Liam, in terms of how he's progressed," said Maloney.

"He'd never played a senior before he arrived here, and he had such a positive start.

"I think the games maybe caught up with him a little bit, and he came out of the team for a few games.

"He fought his way back in, I think it was the Exeter league game, and he was outstanding in the way he defended the box.

"So it's disappointing, it's a bit of a setback, but he has to come again."

The duo were part of a seven-man delegation from Latics on international duty.

Jordan Jones, Josh Magennis (both Northern Ireland), Charlie Hughes, Martial Godo (both England Under-20s) and Baba Adeeko (Republic of Ireland Under-21s) all returned unscathed.

Meanwhile, defender Sean Clare is close to a return after three weeks out with a hip injury.

"Sean only trained fully on Thursday morning, so it might be a big ask for the weekend," added Maloney.

"But we'll give him until the last moment and keep our fingers crossed."