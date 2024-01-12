Wigan Athletic boss secures first January arrival in shape of Liverpool defender

Luke Chambers says he's 'over the moon' at the prospect of a loan spell with such an 'historic club' as Wigan Athletic after completing his loan move from Liverpool.

The 19-year-old, who hails from Preston, has joined Latics for the rest of the campaign to bolster an injury-hit backline.

Ironically, he fills the loan space of midfielder James Balagizi, who returned to Liverpool earlier this month after an unsuccessful loan spell.

Luke Chambers goes up against new Latics team-mate Martial Godo during a recent clash of their parent clubs, Liverpool and Fulham respectively

But he's hoping for a much better experience.

"I'm over the moon to sign here," said Chambers. "It's such an historic club with a lot of great players here, and I've come here to help the team win games and get as far as we can in the league.

"I came to watch a few of the games, and I thought the style of play was good, I feel like I fit right in. The club has a great following also, which makes it intriguing.

"It's about getting experience now. I had a little snippet of first-team football back in January, so it's about building on that and looking to push my career. I can't wait to get going, show the fans what I can do and hit the ground running."

Manager Shaun Maloney was looking for defensive reinforcements with recognised left-back Tom Pearce being out of action with a knee problem.

"I'm really happy to get Luke through the door," said the Latics boss. "He's the perfect profile for that left-back position; he can play in a three as a centre-back or as a full-back, he brings lots of technical quality, and he's good physically.

"We need competition. We've relied very heavily on Sean Clare and Steven Sessegnon, and now we've got Luke Robinson back, so it gives Tom Pearce time to get back to his best.

"But overall, I think Luke's got a lot of talent, and I'm really happy to have him here."

Chambers becomes Latics' first signing of the January transfer window, having dipped his toe into Liverpool's first-team reckoning this term.

He made his competitive senior debut as a late substitute for the Reds against Leicester in October, before making three further appearances in the Europa League.

Chambers was also called up to the same England Under-20 squad as Charlie Hughes and Martial Godo for the recent clash with Italy.

“We are very excited to sign a player of Luke’s calibre and quality," added Latics sporting director Gregor Rioch. "And I’d like to personally thank Liverpool for their support in enabling us to bring Luke to our football club.

“He will be a fantastic addition for us, and I am looking forward to watching his progression in the coming months.”

Latics have been busy during the transfer window to date.

In the early hours of New Year’s Day, they recalled defender Luke Robinson from his loan spell with St Johnston in Scotland.