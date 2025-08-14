Darren Ferguson has been adopting the kind of mind games made famous by his dad, Sir Alex, ahead of this weekend's clash against Ryan Lowe's Latics

Ryan Lowe insists he will not be drawn into any Sir Alex Ferguson 'mind games' ahead of Wigan Athletic's visit of Peterborough United this weekend.

Sign up to our Wigan Athletic newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Wigan Today, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Latics are aiming to make it three wins out of three at the Brick Community Stadium on Saturday against a Posh side who have lost all three of their matches in all competitions so far.

Their latest loss - a Carabao Cup exit in midweek against League Two outfit led to their manager, Darren Ferguson, suggesting his players were only able to perform against 'dummies' on the training ground.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"That's not who we are, that's not how we set-up, that's not how we want to play," he said on a video clip that has since gone viral. "What we are is we're very good against mannequins...we're really very good."

Latics boss Lowe, however, believes Ferguson's side will be afforded maximum respect on game day.

"Peterborough are a good team, well managed, well organised, and we can't take anything for granted just because they've not won any games so far," he said.

"They've got some fantastic young players, average age of 21/22, and that's the Peterborough mould, that's what they try and do.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Our approach will be the same as any team we play - we'll leave no stone unturned, we'll respect them but we won't fear them.

"We've had two good wins at home out of two and we want to keep that going and make it three.

"The first game against Northampton was fantastic, although I did say there were elements of it that weren't quite right.

"The Notts County game in midweek was just 'okay', but we got the result and we're into the next round."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

When asked about Ferguson's 'mannequin' remarks, Lowe's face broke into a wry smile.

"Darren is a fierce competitor, he's had numerous promotions in this division, he knows what it looks like," he said.

"The results probably haven't been what he would have liked so far, but I respect him and his achievements, and I'm sure he'll be trying to fix it - hopefully after the weekend.

"If that's what he's said, that's up to him. But firstly I don't read what other managers are saying, and secondly I wouldn't take any notice even if I did.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"It's just words isn't it...there's some things I say, when I waffle on sometimes, that probably come in the same category.

"The fact of the matter is it isn't about me and Darren, or what we say, it's about the two teams on the day.

"Whoever executes the game-plan better on the day will probably win the game, and we have to make sure that's us.

"He'll know how to motivate his players, and what to say to get the best out of them, the same as me with my players."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Lowe is well aware Ferguson Jnr will have learned from the best in terms of pre-match 'mind games'.

"He certainly has, Sir Alex Ferguson, 100 per cent!" laughed the Liverpudlian.

"Look, he's obviously not been as successful as his dad, but as a young manager coming through, what he's done, he's had a wonderful career in his own right.

"He's someone whose record demands respect and that's exactly what we'll be doing this week."