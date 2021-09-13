Wigan Athletic boss reveals fracture lay-off

Leam Richardson

New signings Joe Bennett and Jason Kerr were prevented from making their debuts after joining on deadline day.

But the most crushing update concerns club captain Jamie Jones, who looks set for a lengthy spell on the sidelines.

“Jamie fractured his hand in the Wolves game, so he will be out for a number of weeks now," reported Richardson.

"It's disappointing because he is a big part of what we do."

On the two new-boys, Richardson was far more positive.

"Joe and Jason still have niggles they had before they joined us," he said.

"We just felt it was best for the medical team to get them both right before bringing them into the squad.

"The easiest thing would have been to throw them straight in, but we'd like them to hit the numbers we need them to hit before making that decision.

"Thankfully we have good numbers in the squad to be able to manage those situations properly.

"And hopefully when they're ready to step on to the pitch, they'll be fit enough to be able to stay there."