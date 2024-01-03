Shaun Maloney has admitted his delight at having defender Luke Robinson back in the Wigan Athletic fold.

Luke Robinson and Luke Brennan have both rejoined Latics this week

Robinson spent the first half of the campaign on loan at Scottish outfit St Johnstone, but was recalled over the weekend to rejoin his parent club..

He even came on for the final quarter of an hour at Barnsley on New Year's Day - but only after dramatic intervention from club secretary Sarah Guilfoyle.

"Sarah sent the request for international clearance in not long after midnight (on New Year's Day), so I appreciate her help in getting that over the line," revealed the Latics boss.

"I knew there would be a moment in the game where we'd need him either in a defensive or an attacking situation.

"He did brilliantly at St Johnstone, they love him up there, and were desperate to have him stay.

"But I really like Luke, and I'm really pleased to have him back."

Robinson was part of the same Academy group as the likes of Sam Tickle, Charlie Hughes, Scott Smith and Baba Adeeko, who have all become first-team regulars. in the last 12 months.

And he is not the only 22-year-old Luke recalled from a loan spell this week.

Winger Luke Brennan has also been brought back from a spell at Welsh outfit The New Saints FC.

Brennan - a former Blackburn junior - scored twice and contributed five assists during his time with TNS.