Shaun Maloney admits Wigan Athletic 'definitely have to' replace talisman Thelo Aasgaard following his departure for Championship strugglers Luton Town.

But the Latics boss has revealed any funds available to him this month 'will not be a large percentage' of the fee received for the Norway Under-21 international.

Maloney had said after Saturday's home win over Bristol Rovers that he hoped to have a quiet last week of the transfer window, with no ins or outs.

However, he now faces the huge task of replacing his main attacking threat as Monday night's deadline looms on the horizon.

On whether Aasgaard would be directly replaced "We'll definitely have to, yeah...there's definitely a bit of work to do."

Maloney was then asked how much of the transfer fee received - understood to be in the region of £3.5million - would be made available to him.

"A percentage of that money will go back into building the squad," he said. "It's not a large percentage because, in terms of the financial side at the club, the big sort of drive has been to create a club that is self-sustainable. So a large part of the last couple of big fees will go towards that, and part of it will be used to strengthen the squad as well."

Maloney was speaking after the 1-0 defeat at Peterborough in midweek, when Latics failed to muster a single effort on target against a side with the worst defensive record in League One.

With the loss of Aasgaard on the same day, it wasn't the ideal way for the Scot to celebrate two years in the Latics hotseat.

"Maybe...but it's also a privilege, and I'm incredibly proud of being the manager here," he said. "I understand where we are...and that's probably been the hardest part of this season.

"I knew these moments were coming, I knew what the club was striving for maybe financially, and I felt I could help them get there. But we now have to move the club forward and the team forward.

"We've done incredibly well to completely change the finances from what they were - and I mean it is a complete change. But my job now is to move the club forward and the team forward...that's the biggest job now.

"It's my job to find solutions to players who leave, and give the club the feeling that we have to keep moving forward.

"It's tough for me, it's tough for the other players. But it's also football, and it happens all over the place...at our level, the levels below and the levels above.

"You only need to look at Peterborough, they've had the same thing over the years. What we have to understand is the big financial goals that we are really meeting this season.

"My job now is to really create a feeling and a drive to use this to build the club back up again - in terms of infrastructure as well as building the squad.

"There's a lot of things we need to get better at as a club. The stadium is a brilliant stadium but it needs work doing inside...the training ground also needs work doing. These are the moments where we have to drive the club forward - on and off the pitch.

"Going back 18 months, I presented to the owners a plan that would basically cut the losses, and move us towards a position of self-sustainability - which it looks like we will be this season, which is an incredible turnaround. But now we have to drive the club forward, we have to use these moments - in the best way we can - to push this club forward when we have big moments like this."