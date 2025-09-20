Wigan Athletic manager Ryan Lowe

Wigan Athletic boss Ryan Lowe says he hopes his side can make the fans and town proud when they make the short trip to Bolton Wanderers on Saturday afternoon.

The Latics and Wanderers will meet for the first time this season at the Toughsheet Community Stadium on Saturday, 12:30pm kick-off.

Speaking ahead of the derby, which will see a 25,000-strong crowd in attendance, Lowe made it clear that whilst the magnitude of the game won’t be lost on anyone, his focus remains on performance, pride and executing the gameplan.

He said: “I’ve been involved in many derbies and some things I say, some things people don’t like, and some things you do like, but for me as the head coach of the football club, I have to worry about plenty of things in terms of picking a team because the lads are all champing at the bit, making sure that the lads are right on queue for the gameplan we give them, which they have been.

"There are lads champing at the bit to play, and the other one is making the fans in the town proud, of course, so I can’t get embroiled in all the stuff of it being a derby and this and that, that’s not my focus, my focus is on us and getting my team to perform to the levels they have been performing to, and to the levels that we win a game of football.

"I get all the noise around it, of course, we’re doing this for our fans, we want to win for our fans and football club, that’s who we represent, but my focus will be on setting the gameplan for hopefully the boys to go out and bring to fruition.

"It will be an atmosphere, but we’ll go in our drones, we’ve sold our allocation, and they’ll have theirs. It’s not the World Cup final, it’s not the FA Cup final, it’s not a promotion final, it’s a game and a game we feel we can win, of course, and we have to worry about what we do, and not anything else, and the rest will take care of itself.

"We’ve got to be cool-hearted, have fire in our belly and cool heads, and that’s the message for me and my players and my staff, that’s how we’ll go about it, and we’ll put a gameplan together to go and win.”

Latics will take a 3,000-strong away following to neighbours Bolton, and Lowe wants his side to produce a performance that will make the supporters proud come the full-time whistle.

“Derby games are important for the fans,” said Lowe. “As a fan myself, that’s what you want, going up against your local rivals, and you want to perform, but I just want to focus on my team and what I’m setting them up to do, and hopefully the fans can be proud of that, and I’m sure they have been of late.

"We’ve mentioned about an away win being just around the corner, whoever that’s against, we try to win as win as many football games as we possibly can, whether that’s home or away, I know we’re doing well, but the message will be clear from me to my players, and hopefully we can do the town and fans proud.”