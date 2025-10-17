Ryan Lowe applauds the Wigan Athletic fans

Wigan Athletic boss Ryan Lowe insists his side ‘have got to get back to the levels’ they were at earlier in the campaign, as they prepare to host Port Vale at the Brick Community Stadium on Saturday afternoon.

Latics have endured a tough month of results, having only picked up a draw in their last six matches, which includes five defeats – the most recent being a 1-0 loss to Wycombe Wanderers on home soil last weekend.

Lowe’s side are looking to right the wrongs and return to winning ways when they host Port Vale on Saturday afternoon.

“We had a disappointing weekend in terms of the result (against Wycombe), I thought the second half performance was there to be seen," Lowe said.

“When you lose a game of football, you’re disappointed. Everyone associated with the football club is disappointed because we’re trying to please everyone.

“We’ve got to keep going, and keep the positive vibes going. We’ve got to keep doing the right things, which we do on a daily basis. We need to make sure the standards are right, and the standards this week in everything that the lads have done have upped a notch. That little one per cent will hopefully give us another 10 per cent on the pitch on Saturday afternoon. That’s what we want.

“We have to keep going, and at some point, we’ll break the bad run we are on and get three points. Actions speak louder than words now. We can talk forever and a day, and keep rueing over chances missed. What we do on a Saturday afternoon and throughout the week will benefit us, and that’s what we’ll need to stick to and keep believing in.

“The lads are aware that we represent Wigan Athletic Football Club, the community, and the fans. We have to wear the badge with pride, and we do. We’ve come into a bit of pressure at the moment – results haven’t been going our way, but the lads have previously shown what they can do.

“When they perform to the levels, they look like a good team, and we’ve got to get back to that. We’ve got another game on Saturday afternoon. We’ve changed the week up, and had three days build up before recovering tomorrow.”

On the face of it, Saturday’s clash between Wigan and Port Vale is evenly matched, with both sides having won three games from 12 outings in League One so far this term.

Lowe insists his side aren’t dwelling on previous results, with full focus being on producing a positive result when the Valiants come to town.

“We focus on ourselves quite a bit, and most of the time, but you have to respect the opposition you come up against, especially Port Vale, with the way they are and the way they play,” Lowe added.

“Darren (Moore, Port Vale manager) has his team well set up, and we’ve worked a lot on them. We have to make sure we give the lads a game plan, and they’ve had it all week.

“It’s been a fantastic week so far. It’s been bubbly and bright, and I want that in the group. Actions speak louder than words, and we have to go out and perform and get a positive result.”

