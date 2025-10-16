Ryan Trevitt in action for Wigan Athletic

Wigan Athletic boss Ryan Lowe says he expects to be without Ryan Trevitt until at least the New Year after the loanee midfielder underwent surgery on a thigh injury.

Trevitt has been a regular starter for Lowe’s side since arriving on loan from Premier League outfit Brentford in the summer, but suffered a thigh injury in the defeat to Cardiff City last month.

The 22-year-old went under the knife earlier this week, with Lowe saying he doesn’t expect Trevitt to be back until the New Year as he begins his road to recovery.

"He had his operation on Monday,” Lowe said. “I’m due to speak to Ry today (Wednesday).

"He’s going to be out for a while, probably after January, definitely, but we wish him all the best with that recovery. It’s obviously a repair of a thigh injury, so he has had that repaired because there was a tear in there, so we wish him all the best.”

Meanwhile, Lowe confirmed that midfielder Harry McHugh will only be available in the New Year, with the academy product having undergone surgery on an ankle injury.

"Harry McHugh has had an operation on his ankle, so he is going to be out until after the New Year,” Lowe added.

But in more positive news for Latics on the injury front, it seems like key defender James Carragher and midfielder Tyrese Francois are nearing their returns to action after lengthy spells in the treatment room.

“It’s good that we’ve had James Carragher back on the grass, he’s not far off now, he’s probably going to need another week of training and joining in once he’s got that,” Lowe continued.

"Tyrese Francois will be a week, training with the group potentially.

“Baba Adeeko has had some more news on his hamstring, so hopefully at some point we’ll have him.

“There’s no one really jumping out that is going to be next in line. I think the next one will probably be Carragher, which will be a big boost for the lads, but we’ve got what we’ve got, we’ll work with the group we’ve got, and we’ll just keep plodding away.”

