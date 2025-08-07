Wigan Athletic manager Ryan Lowe

Ryan Lowe’s message to his Wigan Athletic players is to pick up where they left off from their opening day win over Northampton Town when they travel to Leyton Orient on Saturday afternoon.

The Latics head to the capital this weekend on the back of a thrilling 3-1 win over Northampton Town at the Brick Community Stadium on the opening day.

Lowe’s side are aiming to make it two wins from two, whilst Orient are hoping to register their first win of the campaign, having lost 3-0 to Huddersfield Town last time out.

“It’s been great,” Lowe said of the week’s training.

“The lads have been fantastic. We started the work on Leyton Orient earlier this week, which is always a good thing.

“It’s only one game - we’ve said to the lads that we can’t get carried away. It was a great performance, and a great three points, and it’s now onto the next.

“We have to try and build on that performance. You always have to try and find a way to win, or definitely not lose, especially away from home when you’re up against a good team and a good manager in Richie (Wellens).

“They (Leyton Orient) just missed out on getting to the Championship last season - they had an unbelievable campaign.

“We know it’s going to be a tough place to go, but we have to worry about ourselves. If we get our gameplan right, I think we will be a match for anyone.

“We have to respect Leyton Orient for what they are - they’ve been fantastic under Richie.

“I know Richie on a personal level - he’s a great coach and a great manager. They’ve lost players in the summer, but have also added quality to the squad.

“They will pose a threat in all different areas - we know that, but I’m sure Richie will say the same about us.

“If we are anywhere near where we were on Saturday, we’ll hopefully be in with a chance.”

Latics recorded a 9,000-strong crowd for Saturday’s season opener against Northampton, with Lowe issuing a thank you message to the travelling support heading to the capital this weekend.

“We’ve asked for their support, and it’s up to us to make sure they continue that by putting in the performances and getting positive results,” said Lowe.

“A big thank you from me and the lads, hopefully we can do them proud.

“The home fans and away fans, we appreciate all the support and long may that continue.”