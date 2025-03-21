The Joseph's Goal charity walk has become an annual fixture on the Latics calendar

Ryan Lowe sent a personal message of support as almost 50 Wigan Athletic fans prepared to put their best foot forward by walking it all the way from Wrexham to the Brick Community Stadium to support a local charity.

Sign up to our Wigan Athletic newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Wigan Today, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

It's the annual walk in support of the Joseph's Goal charity, set up in the name of Joseph Kendrick, who was born with the rare genetic disorder NKH.

Joseph, now 15, was Latics' lucky mascot at the 2013 FA Cup final, when he was carried onto the field by skipper Emmerson Boyce.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

And new head coach Lowe made special mention of the walkers during his pre-match media duties.

"I've got the wristband on, and I'd like to send my support and show my support indefinitely,” he said. “It's a great cause so keep supporting it, good luck with the walk, and make sure you get back to Wigan as safe as possible."

Previous walks have taken in Bolton, Fleetwood, Leeds, Blackpool and Morecambe, and have raised more than £150,000 which has funded ground-breaking research at UCL.

"We're really pleased to be doing this walk again," said organiser Martin Tarbuck, editor of the 'Mudhutter' fanzine. "It's amazing that Latics fans can come together to pull off this strenuous walk, and hundreds are once again putting their hands in their pocket to sponsor Joseph's Goal and raise funds to help find a cure for NKH."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Organisers would like to thank Eavesway, who will transport the walkers over to Wrexham on Friday morning ahead of the long trek back, as well as Westwood Motor Group, who will provide a van as a support vehicle/baggage carriage.

Muffin Man will also be providing the walkers with trademark delicacies to kick them off with a spring in their step.

"We're again humbled by the huge generosity shown by everyone, both in terms of giving their time to organise, support and complete the walk, and everyone who is donating," said Emma Kendrick, Joseph's mum, who co-founded the charity in 2012. "It's great to see everyone coming together once again, and we can’t thank everyone enough for their support."

The game on Saturday, April 12, has been moved forward to a 12.30pm kick-off for Sky TV, meaning an even extra early start for the weary walkers, who will spent Friday night in a Widnes hotel ahead of the final push.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

To sponsor any of the walkers, visit their Just Giving team page – every single penny goes towards NKH research.

And to join in – even for the last leg after the final pitstop at Garswood Train Station - email [email protected] for details.