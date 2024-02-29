Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Latics make the short trip to the Fylde coast on a massive high after completing a league double over their nearest rivals.

However, Maloney has urged them to maintain their standards and 'mentality' - or risk being caught by the Cod Army, who are eight points adrift of safety with 11 games to go.

Shaun Maloney wants Latics to approach this weekend's trip to Fleetwood with the right 'mentality'

"I think that's the challenge," he said. "What's difficult after a really big high like that is whether the players can replicate the same desire, the same mentality again.

"I will speak to all the players before the game, to prepare them for Fleetwood...tactically, but I think the biggest thing will be between their ears. They have to go again, in every single game.

"I know I've been searching for consistency in the team, and it's probably consistency in that type of performance, that mentality. If we get that right, and we are consistent, we can be a good side, as we showed again on Tuesday night."

When asked how he will take on the same challenge, the Latics boss continued: "There's lots of ways. How I judge it is on daily behaviour really, and that starts with me and my staff.

"I think that's maybe why sometimes I never look too ecstatic, or overly happy...it's because I'm just desperate to do well for this football club.

"We've had good performances, we've had parts of games, but I'm just looking for more from the players, and I guess it's my job to find those small percentages.

"Most days I can be reasonably happy, but I can never be totally content, and I have to keep pushing the players every single day.

"We can't take a day off, we can't drop our standards, and I think that's a big part of my job in terms of building a culture here."

Defender Charlie Hughes remains a huge doubt after missing the Bolton game through illness.