The 26-year-old's winning goal against Bolton in midweek was his first in almost three months.

During that time, he has cut a largely frustrated figure, with a hip injury in the lead-up to the Manchester United FA Cup tie in early January proving more difficult to shift than anticipated.

Stephen Humphrys came back from 'a dark place' to become Latics' derby hero against Bolton

For such an obvious 'confidence player, Humphrys is well aware he hasn't been himself.

"I've had a bit of a goal drought, and confidence does get a bit low," he said. "Sometimes you can get into a bit of a dark place, especially when you find yourself out of the team, and you're only getting 15-20 minutes to show what you can do.

"The Bolton game was an example of why you should never give in.

"My parents are always on at me to not get too low or high, but I'm the type of person...I'm just the complete opposite.

"I probably need to work on remaining level-headed, but it's easier said than done!"

Humphrys' last goal before Bolton was the winner in the FA Cup second-round tie at York on December 1, which set up a showdown with the Old Trafford outfit.

But his desperation to play in that game - despite pulling up lame the week before - proved to be his undoing.

"It was the Manchester United game...in hindsight, I should never have played," acknowledged Humphrys. "I was struggling with my hip, and I aggravated it again in the next game.

"Since then, finding that sharpness and getting back up to speed has been a real struggle for me.

"In hindsight, probably two or three weeks' rest would have been better for me. But I just wanted to play through it and be part of the team. It is what it is."

It was no surprise to see Humphrys' eyes light up at the visit of Bolton, having scored two of Latics' four goals in the 4-0 romp at Horwich last August.

And it was the victory on home soil which Humphrys insists meant even more than the win on the road.

"It was another good day at the office against Bolton," he smiled. "Obviously to get the win and to score the winner...for me, personally, it's better than the 4-0 at their place.

"For me, winning at home is always better...especially under the lights.

"Don't get me wrong, the 4-0 was brilliant, but we'd already done that. To do it for a second time was still amazing, but Tuesday was definitely more special.

"My mum texted me straight after the game to tell me how proud she was of me, and that's why I should stick in there, and never give in.

"I suppose she's right, as mums always are."

