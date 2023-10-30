Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Humphrys has been on fire as Latics have rediscovered their form to move out of the League One drop zone.

The 26-year-old has returned three goals and two assists in the last four matches in all competitions.

Sign up to our Wigan Athletic newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Wigan Today, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Stephen Humphrys has three goals and three assists in his last four matches

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

And boss Maloney has a warning for the rest of the division - he's only just getting started.

"Stephen's absolutely earned this," said Maloney, who welcomed Humphrys back into the fold over the summer after he spent last season on loan with Hearts.

"He's a big threat for us, and he could have had even more goals than he has.

"For him, he has to push himself to score even more, and not let those levels drop.

"I want even more from, and the great thing is there is so much more for him to give.