Wigan Athletic boss sends out ominous warning over forward

Wigan Athletic manager Shaun Maloney believes there's 'so much more' to come from in-form Stephen Humphrys.
By Paul Kendrick
Published 30th Oct 2023, 15:51 GMT- 1 min read
Updated 30th Oct 2023, 15:56 GMT
Humphrys has been on fire as Latics have rediscovered their form to move out of the League One drop zone.

The 26-year-old has returned three goals and two assists in the last four matches in all competitions.

Stephen Humphrys has three goals and three assists in his last four matchesStephen Humphrys has three goals and three assists in his last four matches
And boss Maloney has a warning for the rest of the division - he's only just getting started.

"Stephen's absolutely earned this," said Maloney, who welcomed Humphrys back into the fold over the summer after he spent last season on loan with Hearts.

"He's a big threat for us, and he could have had even more goals than he has.

"For him, he has to push himself to score even more, and not let those levels drop.

"I want even more from, and the great thing is there is so much more for him to give.

"I'm pleased with him...he's very, very talented...but he has to go again and again."

