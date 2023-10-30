Wigan Athletic boss sends out ominous warning over forward
and live on Freeview channel 276
Humphrys has been on fire as Latics have rediscovered their form to move out of the League One drop zone.
The 26-year-old has returned three goals and two assists in the last four matches in all competitions.
And boss Maloney has a warning for the rest of the division - he's only just getting started.
"Stephen's absolutely earned this," said Maloney, who welcomed Humphrys back into the fold over the summer after he spent last season on loan with Hearts.
"He's a big threat for us, and he could have had even more goals than he has.
"For him, he has to push himself to score even more, and not let those levels drop.
"I want even more from, and the great thing is there is so much more for him to give.
"I'm pleased with him...he's very, very talented...but he has to go again and again."