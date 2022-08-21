Wigan Athletic boss sets challenge for new-boy

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The on-loan Everton forward grabbed the only goal with eight minutes remaining at St Andrew's to give Latics their maiden victory of the campaign.

And his manager believes he'll prove to be another key part of the jigsaw.

Nathan Broadhead scores the winning goal at Birmingham

"You saw last year with the recruitment, with every player who came in, we wanted to bring in good people as well as good players," said Richardson.

"It's so important that everyone in that dressing room is wanting and willing to work as hard as they can for everybody as much as themselves.

"You've seen already that Nathan has that - as have the other lads - and he'll fit in very well here.

"And as well as being a very good person, he showed that he's a very good player as well.

Broadhead impressed on loan at Sunderland last term, and Richardson wants him to kick on in the Championship.

"It's important with any player who joins your club - whether they're young or old, loan player or permanent - that they become the best player they can while they're here," he said.

"We've set certain goals that me and Nathan have agreed on, and I will work tirelessly hard alongside Nathan to ensure he achieves those goals."

The 24-year-old scored 13 goals from only 20 starts last season, and showed his quality at the weekend by taking Charlie Wyke's pass and rifling home.

"It's something that genuinely didn't surprise me, when he went through on goal I thought he was going to score," added Richardson.

"And it's up to us to integrate new players when they come in, as people and as players, because they're all going to play a big part in what we're trying to do."

Latics have picked up six points from their opening four games in the second tier, with a game in hand on most of the division.