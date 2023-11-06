Shaun Maloney has called on his Wigan Athletic side to beware high-flying Peterborough ahead of Tuesday's clash at the DW Stadium.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Latics face their sixth clash in just 18 days when Posh make the long trip north for a catch-up fixture.

The original game was postponed due to international call-ups last month, which has meant an already busy schedule becoming even more ‘hectic’.

Sign up to our Wigan Athletic newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Wigan Today, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Shaun Maloney isn't getting carried away despite Latics having won four of their last five games

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"The games keep coming, and it's a really difficult month," acknowledged Maloney.

"Because we get international call-offs, they've all come in this month, and it's been really hectic.

"I watched Peterborough at the end of last season, obviously with the play-off heartache, and I really like them as a team.

"They're really attacking, really dangerous, and we're going to have to be at our very best if we're looking to win."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Latics have been like three completely different teams during the blocks of fixtures around both international breaks so far.

After flying out of the blocks to wipe out their eight-point deduction, they then suffered a slump in fortunes which saw them drop back into the relegation zone.

But four wins from the last five - all by 2-0 - has seen the side looking back up the table again, as well as the prospect of an FA Cup second-round trip to either Chester or York.

Maloney admits part of the reason for that upturn is due to hard work at Christopher Park during the most recent international break.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"We changed the structure, and tried to make it more difficult for teams to play through the middle of us," he said.

"And then the players...there were some things we had to get back to, at the start of the season we were very hard to play against.

"Maybe after that positive start, we just became a little bit softer in certain areas.

"So the challenge to the players was whether we could get back to those levels

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"And I really feel there’s been a real step up in terms of performance.

"So a little bit in terms of the structure, but I think mostly the players' mentality when they don't have the ball is back to where it was at the beginning of the season.