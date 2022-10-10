Wigan Athletic boss staying positive despite negative run
Leam Richardson is staying positive as he tries to marry up Wigan Athletic's bizarre contrasting fortunes at home and away.
Latics have the best away record in the Championship, the only side to average more than two points per game.
At home, however, it's the exact opposite, with Saturday's defeat to Cardiff meaning it's now only three points collected from a possible 18 on offer – the lowest in the division.
Most Popular
Having never got too carried away by results on the road, Richardson is also not throwing the baby out with the bathwater regarding the home form.
"I tend not to look at negatives, I think we've lost five of our last 25 games at home, so we're doing a lot right in the main," he said.
"Obviously people will make you aware of the stats this season, and we're already more than aware of the record.
"But you look at the games we've played,and there's a lot we could and should have won.
"It's just moments in games that are costing us, and if we keep working as hard as we can, we'll get there."
Richardson also denied the home form would lead to a metal problem of playing at the DW.
"No, no, I think our fans have been very supportive of what we're doing," he added.
"You can reel the games off...Preston, West Brom, Bristol City, now Cardiff...we've given everything we can give.
"We've probably had one flat performance, against Reading, but apart from that we've been more than competitive, worthy winners of a few and fully deserving of our points in the others.
"I try not to look at negatives...it's people outside football who feel they have to find them, to debate, and offer those question marks.
"I'd rather look at how we can fix things, how we can move forward and how we can be proactive."
The major plus from the weekend was Charlie Wyke scoring his first goal for almost 12 months.
"You always look at the positives, and it's always nice for your strikers, your scorers, to get on the scoresheet,” added Richardson."I'm just disappointed it wasn't a goal that meant more in the grand scheme of things."It won't mean a lot in terms of this result, but it will mean so much more to him.”