Wigan Athletic boss staying positive despite negative run

Latics have the best away record in the Championship, the only side to average more than two points per game.

At home, however, it's the exact opposite, with Saturday's defeat to Cardiff meaning it's now only three points collected from a possible 18 on offer – the lowest in the division.

Having never got too carried away by results on the road, Richardson is also not throwing the baby out with the bathwater regarding the home form.

"I tend not to look at negatives, I think we've lost five of our last 25 games at home, so we're doing a lot right in the main," he said.

"Obviously people will make you aware of the stats this season, and we're already more than aware of the record.

"But you look at the games we've played,and there's a lot we could and should have won.

"It's just moments in games that are costing us, and if we keep working as hard as we can, we'll get there."

Richardson also denied the home form would lead to a metal problem of playing at the DW.

"No, no, I think our fans have been very supportive of what we're doing," he added.

"You can reel the games off...Preston, West Brom, Bristol City, now Cardiff...we've given everything we can give.

"We've probably had one flat performance, against Reading, but apart from that we've been more than competitive, worthy winners of a few and fully deserving of our points in the others.

"I try not to look at negatives...it's people outside football who feel they have to find them, to debate, and offer those question marks.

"I'd rather look at how we can fix things, how we can move forward and how we can be proactive."

The major plus from the weekend was Charlie Wyke scoring his first goal for almost 12 months.

