Wigan Athletic boss unhappy with 'big decisions' in Plymouth Argyle draw

Latics still require another point to mathematically secure promotion back to the Championship.

After dominating the first half, they fell behind to Luke Jephcott's goal on 64 minutes, after Ben Amos had spilled a routine free-kick.

Jack Whatmough equalised with 16 minutes to go, and Wigan thought they should have had a penalty in stoppage-time, only for a 'foul' on Callum Lang to go unpunished.

"If I'm honest, it is very hard for officials, who get decisions thrown at them throughout the game," said Richardson.

"But I didn't think the big decisions went with us today.

"For their goal, I didn't like the fact he let them play on after a foul, let them have a shot, and then brought it back for the free-kick.

"I don't think that's right, I honestly don't understand the rules with that.

"If he's allowed them to have a shot, he's allowed them an advantage, and he can't then allow them another advantage with a free-kick.

"They then score from the free-kick, which makes it a double blow for us."

As for the incident in added time, Richardson added: "I thought it was a penalty at the end.

"It shouldn't matter, but I think if that happens on 70 or 80 minutes, that gets given.

"The officials know it was a penalty, and if they hold up their hands, fair enough.

"He's a very experienced referee, so if he does deem he's made a mistake, he'll be disappointed with that.

"But listen, we had 90-plus minutes to win the game, and I thought we worked hard enough to do that."

There was a strange mood in the stadium after the game as the players did their annual lap of appreciation after completing their home campaign.

While promotion isn't totally certain, it would require a remarkable sequence of results to keep Latics out of the top two.

"I think the crowd were very appreciative of the hard work that's been put in this year, and during the game itself," added the Latics boss.

"The first question you always ask is whether the players could have given any more - and I don't think they could.

"In the first half we were excellent, and you've got to remember we were playing a very good team.

"I thought we kept their flair players very quiet, and we managed to get ours on the ball well.

"They were lifted by getting the goal, and we had to fight to get back control of the game.

"On Tuesday at Ipswich, I didn't think we played as well as we can in possession, while out of possession we were very good.

"Today I thought we were very good in both and unlucky not to win the game."