James McClean, Callum Lang, Charlie Wyke, Josh Magennis, youngster Charlie Hughes and new signing Sean Clare have been chosen to be Maloney's lieutenants on and off the pitch.

With skipper Tendayi Darikwa, vice captain Max Power and club captain Jamie Jones all having moved on, Maloney has yet to confirm who will take the armband moving forward.

Shaun Maloney will be aided by a six-man leadership group this season

But whoever is handed the honour will have the support of five colleagues, who will be Maloney's eyes and ears on and off the pitch.

"It's a change from last season, obviously we've had a few players leaving, and we've brought in a few," explained the Latics manager.

"They're six big players for us and they'll have a big role to play this season.

"Look, I'm a big believer in, when they go over that white line, they really take ownership of their team.

"Of course, I've still got a job to do in terms of giving instructions and ideas during games.

"But I need the team to take ownership out there."

Maloney says the structure will be relaxed rather than rigid.

"I'll be looking for them to make their own decisions out there," he said.

"I'm a manager who'll always have an open-door policy, so any time there's anything to do with organisation or whatever, any of the six can come to me.

"It's not a case of it being structured, where there's regular, arranged meetings.

"It's just anything that pops up, on a daily or a weekly basis, they know they can come to me.

"If any player has an issue, if they don't want to come directly to me, sometimes it's easier through a team-mate.

"I've always been relaxed, I'm not someone who has a hundred rules or anything like that.

"The big thing about the six is that the values the club has as well as myself are aligned, and I'm really happy with the group."

It's another huige show of faith in 19-year-old Hughes, who skippered the side during the final warm-up match at Morecambe on Saturday.

"It's as much for Charlie's character as the way he performs," added Maloney.

"I know he's only 19, but he's one of our captain's group.

"With Charlie, I don't think age matters.