Wigan Athletic braced for battle to prevent prized assets walking for free

It’s well documented the Latics players were paid late on no fewer than SIX occasions over the last 12 months by Phoenix 2021 Limited.

That led to a number of points deductions from the EFL, which put paid to any chance of Latics avoiding relegation last term, and see them start the new campaign at least eight points down on the field.

Latics are facing a fight to hold on to their prize assets

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It was hoped the takeover by Wigan-born billionaire Mike Danson would finally draw a line under the damage inflicted on the club and the town.

But it seems that may well have been wishful thinking.

Players who have been paid late on at least three occasions are, in some cases, able to exercise their right to serve their notice and walk away on free transfers.

And it's understood a handful of Wigan players are at risk of doing just that.

Busy agents are believed to be trying to back the club into a corner by touting their players around to Championship sides, in an attempt to get their clients out of the club.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Latics would obviously do everything in their power to resist such actions, but would be vulnerable were any representative - and rival club - try to force an exit.

One of those 'prime assets', centre-back Jack Whatmough, was linked with Bristol Rovers, Coventry, Preston and QPR on Thursday evening by respected Daily Telegraph journalist Mike McGrath.

And striker Will Keane - top scorer in each of his three seasons with Latics - is another who is believed to be on the radar of second-tier outfits.

Latics boss Shaun Maloney admitted at the club's 'networking breakfast' on Thursday morning there were players - whom he didn't name, and there is no suggestion he implied any of the aforementioned - that were keen to leave, and that he would have no issue in facilitating that.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"There are people who are here who don't want to be here at the football club," he said.

"Anyone who wants to be at another football club, that's obviously a situation that has to be resolved.

"But that's pretty normal, that was always going to happen this summer, players come and go.

"The squad will change, but there will also be a lot of players from last season's squad that I want to stay."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

However, with both Whatmough and Keane having signed new deals within the last 12 months, Latics would ordinarily expect to be able to command significant transfer fees for two of their best players.

That money would come in very handy, given the move towards creating a more self-sustainable future for the club.

The prospect of them losing them for nothing would be another hammer blow for a manager and fanbase who are just craving stability after an horrific period.

It's understood the Professional Footballers' Association - the players' union - have, unsurprisingly, sided with their members.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

That's ironic, considering their role during the same players’ recent cash-flow struggles was not understood to be all that helpful.

Maloney has previously spoken of Whatmough as a possible club captain of the future.

“Jack works hard in training, is very physical and is great in the air, he is also calm under pressure and is developing into a real leader within our back line," said Maloney in February.

“He is at an age now where he will play his best football in a Wigan Athletic shirt and I am looking forward to helping him on that journey.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The manager has also waxed lyrical about wanting to build the attack around Keane.

"I've known Will for a long time, he's a really good technical player, a very talented player," said Maloney in April.

"And I hope he's with us for many seasons to come.

"I played with him for a short time at Hull, so I know how good a player he is.