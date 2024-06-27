Wigan Athletic budget will be 'mid-table', but Shaun Maloney 'can't complain'

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Shaun Maloney has confirmed Wigan Athletic's budget for the new season will be 'roundabout the mid-table area'.

It represents a massive change in financial landscape from previous years at League One level, when Gary Caldwell, Paul Cook and Leam Richardson were the envy of their division in terms of their resources.

However, Maloney is adamant he can find a formula that ensures the club competes with the big-spenders at the top - while cutting their cloth accordingly.

Shaun Maloney will be taking the Latics squad to Hungary next week for a training camp

"Whenever I've brought players in, and I've spoken to the group as a whole this week, it's something we've been very open about," said the Latics boss.

"Our finances will be roundabout the mid-table area, but that doesn't stop us being ambitious or trying to achieve something others might think that we can't.

"I've already seen where some media outlets are placing us in the league this year, in and around that 12th position, and I get it.

"I understand the resources of other clubs, and why they'd look at us and think we're maybe a bit too young.

"But if I can get this right, the culture right, and we can get the signings right - and if I can improve on last year as a manager - I still believe something special can happen this year.

"We will fight for a position in that top six, and this isn't necessarily a negative position to be in.

"This club has been in that position of having the biggest budget in League One before, so I can't sit here and complain about budgets, when our club over the years has enjoyed that luxury and won the title.

"We just have to do it in a different way, and that's why we'll need the supporters more than ever.

"We're not going to win every game, we're going to have a younger group than most, but I honestly still believe we can achieve what others think we can't."

Maloney has signed three players this summer - Michael Olikigbe and Calvin Ramsay on loan from Brentford and Liverpool respectively, and Dion Rankine on a permanent deal from Chelsea.