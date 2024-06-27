Gary Caldwell's Exeter City snap up former Wigan Athletic, Bolton Wanderers and Hull City striker
and live on Freeview channel 276
The 33-year-old Northern Ireland international was out of contract this summer, and has penned a 12-month deal on the south coast.
"This has been in the works for a while, and the communication has been nothing but positive throughout, so it feels really good to get it over the line," he said.
"The ambition of the club really sold it to me, seeing that there is such a young and dynamic squad."
Magennis has made almost 600 appearances in the Championship, League One, League Two and the Scottish Premiership, and scored eight goals for Latics last season.
"Josh is someone that had plenty of options this summer but has chosen to come to Exeter City, and of course we are delighted with that," said Exeter manager Caldwell.
"He is a real proven goalscorer at this level, and the level above, as well as having great international pedigree with Northern Ireland.
"His experience will be of huge benefit to our younger forwards such as Sonny Cox and Milli Alli."
Wigan boss Shaun Maloney had initially wanted to retain the services of Magennis for another season.
And he admitted again earlier this week how difficult he will be to replace – both on and off the field.
"Josh especially brought something to the group that no-one else had, in terms of his leadership,” said Maloney.
"But that also gives the opportunity for other to step up, people like Jason Kerr and Callum McManaman.”
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.