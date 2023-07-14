News you can trust since 1853
Wigan Athletic top scorer secures immediate Championship return

Will Keane's Wigan Athletic career is over with Preston North End confirming his capture on a two-year deal.
By Paul Kendrick
Published 14th Jul 2023, 18:51 BST- 2 min read
Updated 14th Jul 2023, 19:45 BST

The 30-year-old - who scored exactly 50 goals in 129 appearances for Latics over his three-year stay - will leave a big hole at the DW.

Wigan Athletic confirm double backroom staff departure

“I’m really excited,” he said. “It’s great for me to have that challenge again and be in the Championship next season.

Will Keane during Latics' training camp in Hungary last weekWill Keane during Latics' training camp in Hungary last week
Will Keane during Latics' training camp in Hungary last week
“It’s been an enjoyable three years at Wigan, but it felt like the right time to move forward, and I think this is the perfect place for me to kick on.

“I’m really excited to be back here and I can’t wait to get going.

"I’m just looking forward to being a part of it and bring what I can to the table.

“I can hopefully help the squad keep moving in the right direction.

"I’m just really pleased and can’t wait to get back out there at Deepdale.”

North End manager Ryan Lowe said: “Will’s a seasoned pro who’s scored plenty of goals during the past few seasons.

“It’s something we’re missing at the moment so, when we knew he was available, we made sure we beat off competition from at least four Championship clubs who were also in for him.

“As far as I’m concerned he knows where the back of the net is and he’s a different type of striker too, who can link up, get in behind, and score headed goals.

“Now he’s here, we’re all looking forward to working with him.”

After joining the club during administration in the summer of 2020, he helped Latics pull off the greatest of great escapes in his first season.

And his second campaign was even more successful, with his 27 goals earning him the League One golden boot as Latics finished the season as champions.

Last term was more of a struggle, with Latics suffering an immediate return to the third tier, although Keane again finished as top scorer with 12.

However, the cash-flow problems that beset Latics throughout the campaign also ended up costing them their top scorer.

Having been paid late on numerous occasions, Keane was within his rights to have handed in his notice at the club to force an exit.

It’s understood Latics have received a small fee for his services, but probably not as much as they would have expected to receive in an ‘open market’ under ordinary circumstances.

"We wish Will the best of luck in his future career and thank him for his efforts during his time as a Wigan Athletic player,” read a Latics statement.

