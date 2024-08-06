Luke Chambers says returning to Wigan Athletic for a second loan spell from Liverpool was 'an easy decision'.

And with sporting director Gregor Rioch admitting the England Under-21 defender was 'a big priority' this summer, Latics are rightly celebrating a real coup on the eve of the campaign.

“I am really looking forward to getting started," said Chambers. "I’ve spoken to the manager a lot and the style of football that we play is the best step for my development.

“I love everything about the club - the fans, my team-mates, the manager and the backroom staff- and it was an easy choice.

"It’s a really exciting project for the season, and hopefully, we can push on for promotion."

The 20-year-old from Preston was a virtual ever-present after joining Latics for the first time back in January.

"We are really pleased that Luke has returned to our football club," gushed Latics boss Shaun Maloney.

"Luke was outstanding for us last season, and we've worked very hard over the summer to bring him back for the upcoming campaign.

"He is an extremely talented player, who already understands the values of our club, and has bought into our project.

"I am looking forward to working with Luke, and helping him continue to develop."

Chambers has recently been away with the Liverpool squad on their tour of North America, meaning Latics had to bide their time to get their man.

"Bringing back Luke was a big priority for us this summer," said Rioch. "We all know the quality that he possesses, and he will be an important player for us in the upcoming season.

"He is a popular member of our squad, and I wish him all the success with our football club."