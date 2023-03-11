The Latics CEO was speaking immediately after Saturday's 3-0 defeat at Championship leaders Burnley, which leaves the club rooted to the foot of the table.

It was also less than 24 hours after the club confirmed a 'delay in meeting wage obligations' for March, which leaves them in danger of being deducted three points by the EFL.

Latics CEO Mal Brannigan

The development has left some fans understandably fearing the worst.

Brannigan, though, insists the situation remains a 'liquidity' issue - and not a lack of money that could put the club at risk.

When asked whether there was a possibility of the administrators being called in, Brannigan told Wigan Today: "I can't see that.

"I've been at other clubs where it's a lot tighter, especially from an asset-based perspective.

"This ownership group remains very strong from an asset-based perspective,

"I can't see administration."

Brannigan did concede the latest delay in the payment of wages would have come as a hammer blow to a fanbase still recovering from almost losing their club in 2020.

He also explained the timing behind the club's statement which confirmed the latest problem - which dropped shortly after midnight on Saturday morning.

"I know the club has faced some criticism regarding the timing of the statement," Brannigan added.

"We tried everything yesterday to make sure all of the staff were paid on time.

"But then we got to the practical and pragmatic point late on Friday where we knew it unfortunately wasn't going to happen, and we had to put out the statement to try and be transparent and say 'this is where the football club is currently at'.

"We held meetings with staff on Thursday, and we made everyone aware that there was going to be a potential issue with the wages, and they might not be in there for the weekend, but they would be in there next week.

"What we've tried to do all along is to be as open as possible about the situation - to let staff know, supporters know, people who care about the football club know about what's happening here.

"We know that it's damaging, but it's not deliberate.

"As the statement says, it is down to a liquidity issue rather than the financial strength of the ownership group.

"And I think that is a very important distinction to make.

"We have an ownership group that is financially very strong.

"The way they work sometimes regarding their liquidity has an impact on the football club.

"But we have to recognise here the overall financial position is very strong and, from the conversations I've had with the chairman, we have an ownership group that cares about the football club, and is committed to the football club."