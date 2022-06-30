Wigan Athletic CEO explains recruitment approach

The League One champions have yet to bring in anyone this summer ahead of their return to the Championship.

With Gavin Massey having moved on, and loan trio Tom Bayliss, Kell Watts and Glen Rea having returned to their parent clubs, the squad is at least four bodies down on last term.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Mal Brannigan

Boss Leam Richardson admitted to being 'aware' of the need to bring in players before the deadline.

And CEO Brannigan revealed work is being done behind the scenes to make that happen – within the constraints of the market.

"We always try to look at ourselves first and foremost, and we have had plenty of conversations throughout the summer - and even going back to the end of last season - about players," he said.

"It's talking to other clubs, talking to agents, talking to sporting directors, who are also talking to other clubs.

"But overall it has been very quiet for the vast majority of clubs.

"There are a couple of clubs that have been very active - they've probably been talked about in the same way we were last summer.

"But I think what you'll find is that as players come back in, managers have had a chance to assess the playing squads they have, and the measured strength they have within that, you'll start to see activity.

"We were unbelievably active last summer, and we will not have that level of activity this summer.

"What you need to do is progress through windows and bring stability to your football club, rather than constant turnover of staff and turnover of players.

"What we also have here is an amazing set of players who achieved exactly what we asked of them last year.

"There's also that little bit that says: 'Well done, you deserve to be a Championship footballer now, let's see how that develops out there'.

"I think we'll be quiet, I think we'll be measured...and I think it comes back to making sure this football club is a Championship club this time next year."

Latics were the busiest club in the country last summer, with Richardson having to assemble a virtually new-look squad following administration.

However, most of the recruitment was shrewd use of the free agent and loan markets, and Brannigan expects the same again this time.

"Again, if you look at the activity that has gone on, much of it has been free agents," he added.

"And you'll notice that the wage demands are also coming down slowly.

"Football is not immune to what is going on in the economy.

"It's probably more protected than other industries, because of the revenue that comes in through other sources and not just through the gate.

"But every industry, every sector, will be seeing there are repercussions from what's going on in the economy - and football's no different."