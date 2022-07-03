Wigan Athletic CEO makes apology for wage delay

The Latics chief executive informed players and staff on Friday that their June salaries would not be paid until Monday due to a technical issue processing the payments from the club’s parent company, before hitting the club’s account.

The previous month’s pay had been delayed by a similar, but unrelated, issue around the Jubilee weekend.

Mal Brannigan

Brannigan wrote to staff before the weekend to apologise for the hold-up, and offered solid reassurances it has now been permanently rectified and won’t be an issue moving forward.

Speaking to Wigan Today this weekend, Brannigan said: “We are really sorry that the staff did not receive their salaries as scheduled on Friday.

“Due to an issue beyond our control, I informed staff on Friday that their pay would not hit their accounts until Monday, despite a full day of trying to resolve the issue.

“I am really mindful of this club’s recent past, so we felt it was important we addressed the issue publicly to avoid unnecessary speculation and alarm.

“The payments processes have been changed, so this will not occur again.

"The club has offered to assist any staff who have suffered immediate hardship as a result of the delay.